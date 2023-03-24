Man held for killing wife in South 24-Parganas

kolkata: A man murdered his wife and buried the body at Bishnupur in South 24-Parganas on Wednesday.



The accused was arrested and the body was recovered by the cops.

According to sources, Mumtaz Begum (40) was married to Aleem Sheikh about 10 years ago. Sheikh is originally a resident of Murshidabad who came to Bishnupur for work. There he met Begum and got married. Since then Sheikh was living in Bishnupur.

It is alleged Sheikh used to doubt his wife about having an extra marital affair. Begum who worked in a factory in Thakurpukur often used to receive video calls from her husband to prove that she is at her workplace. In the evening, he used to pick up Begum from her workplace and return home.On Wednesday night, Sheikh returned home alone. When some of his neighbours asked him about Begum, Sheikh reportedly said that due to some dispute over personal issues, they had an altercation and thus his wife did not come.