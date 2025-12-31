Man held for killing sibling over family feud

Kolkata: A long-standing family feud over a property dispute turned fatal on Tuesday evening when a man was allegedly murdered by his younger brother in Park Street.

The victim, identified as Niraj Jaiswal (55), succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday afternoon at the NRS Medical College and Hospital.

According to police, Niraj, a resident of 75F, Kailash Bose Street in the Amherst Street area, had been to his family’s Park Street property on Tuesday to discuss the issues related to the property dispute and resolve them. However, while the discussions were going on, his younger brother, Dhiraj Jaiwal, allegedly started assaulting Niraj by means of fists and blows. During the assault, Dhiraj pushed Niraj, and as a consequence, he fell backwards and sustained critical injuries to his head. Immediately, Niraj was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

On the basis of a written complaint by Niraj’s son, Subham Jaiswal, the police arrested Dhiraj on murder charges. Police claimed that during interrogation, the accused confessed to his crime. Police have requested a forensic expert’s visit for sample collection from the crime scene.