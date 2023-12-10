Man held for ‘killing neighbour’

Siliguri: A man was arrested for allegedly killing his neighbour in suspicion over an extra-marital affair. The incident caused a stir in Durganagar Colony of Ward 4 under Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC).



The deceased has been identified as Bipul Gupta (45). The accused was identified as Ram Barman. On Friday night Bipul’s body was recovered from the washroom of

his house.

Wife of the deceased, Laxmi Gupta, alleged that Ram Barman killed Bipul. However, on Saturday, when Ram was taken to Siliguri Court, he raised allegations against Laxmi.

He said that on Friday night, he was drinking alcohol with Laxmi at Bipul’s house when suddenly Bipul came home and Bipul and Ram had a fight but he didn’t kill him.

Police suspect that Ram had an extra-marital affair with Bipul’s wife Laxmi which triggered the incident. Ram has been taken into police remand for three days. Police are investigating the incident.