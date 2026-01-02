Man held for impersonating Army personnel

Siliguri: Police have arrested a youth for allegedly impersonating an Army personnel after he was found moving suspiciously around a shopping mall in the Matigara area, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Bhavesh Ghatani.

According to sources, the incident took place on Wednesday evening when the youth was seen moving around a shopping mall in the Matigara area dressed in Army attire.

His behaviour raised suspicion among members of the Winners Force (Women Police Force) under the Siliguri Police Commissionerate who were present at the mall. He was subsequently questioned.

During interrogation, inconsistencies were found in his statements, following which he was detained at the mall and later handed over to Matigara Police.

The accused was produced before the Siliguri court on Thursday. Further investigation into the matter is underway.