Man held for illegally making Army uniforms

Siliguri: A man was arrested from Shalugara in Siliguri for allegedly manufacturing Indian Army uniforms without authorisation. The accused, Jakir Hussain, a local tailor by profession, was arrested by the Sukna Military Intelligence unit and Bhaktinagar Police on Sunday night.

According to sources, Hussain had been manufacturing military uniforms at his tailor shop in Shalugara without any legal permission. Approximately 15 metres of cloth—suspected to be used for manufacturing Indian Army uniforms—was recovered during the raid. This arrest comes in the wake of heightened national security measures following the Pahelgam terror attack, where militants were reportedly disguised in military uniforms to carry out the assault. In response to that incident, the Indian government imposed a strict ban on the unauthorised production and sale of military apparel to prevent misuse and impersonation.

Officials said the arrest was made after the military intelligence unit received a tip-off about the illegal activity based on which Jakir was arrested. He was produced at Siliguri Court on Monday.