Man held for illegal possession of wildlife trophies

Darjeeling: A team from the Neora North Range arrested one person from Dalapchand in the Kalimpong district and recovered a number of wildlife trophies and articles from his residence.

Based on source information, 34-year-old Amit Niraula of 15th Mile, Dalapchand, was under constant surveillance. Finally the team of foresters raided his house. “We found multiple wildlife trophies and articles hidden on the roof of the livestock shed. Accordingly, the articles which are under Schedule 1 and 2 of the Wildlife Protection Act were seized and Niraula arrested,” stated Deepak Sharma, Ranger, Neora North.

The seized articles include hide of barking deer, gland of musk deer, horns of bison, wild sheep along with an iron snare. Niraula was produced in court in Kalimpong and sent to judicial custody.

An investigation is on to ascertain if the accused was trying to sell the items along with who else is involved.