Man held for forging PAN cards to get bank loans

KOLKATA: A man has been arrested by the Kolkata Police Detective Department for allegedly forging PAN cards and obtaining loans from several banks based on the forged document.



According to sources, a resident of Kolkata was receiving calls and messages from several banks demanding instalments for taking loans. But he did not take any.

After getting several calls, he went to one of the bank’s offices in the Hare Street area and inquired about the matter.

During inquiry, the concerned bank authority told the victim that he had taken a loan of Rs 4 lakh.

As he is not repaying the loan amount in monthly instalments, the bank was calling and sending messages.

When the victim told the bank authority that he did not take any loans, he was shown a photocopy of his PAN card.

When the fraud victim showed the original PAN card to the bank authority, the matter was clear.

It was found that a photo on the PAN card was replaced by another person’s photo and then a copy was printed.

Immediately a complaint was lodged at the Hare Street police station.

During the probe, police came to know that at least 50 persons have been duped in such a manner.

Cops are clear that a section of bank employees may be involved in this racket.

On Sunday, the Bank Fraud Section of the Kolkata Police Detective Department arrested a man identified as Subhomoy Mitra from the Baruipur area.

A probe is on to nab the other persons involved in the racket, sources informed.

Several senior officers of Lalbazar are monitoring the case.