Man held for duping wife, others by impersonating police officer

Raiganj: Police in Raiganj arrested a man from Birnagar in North Dinajpur district on charges of impersonating an IPS officer to cheat people and marry a woman under false pretenses.

The accused, identified as Hriday Dey Basak, allegedly used a fake IPS identity to marry Shankari Roy, a resident of Tenohari village in Raiganj. The two had reportedly met through Facebook and later got married in a temple around six months ago. They had been living together in a rented house in Birnagar. Victim Shankari Roy said: “He (Basak) first told me he worked in the police, later said he was in the Cyber Crime department. He never took me to his house in Malda, and for the past month, he wasn’t even stepping outside. I started having doubts. On Wednesday, when I asked him to show proof of his IPS identity, he beat me up severely.”

The victim woman is currently undergoing treatment at Raiganj Government Medical College and Hospital. Following the assault, her family lodged a complaint at Raiganj Police Station on Wednesday night. Police swiftly arrested the accused and began an investigation. Preliminary inquiries revealed that Basak also duped several local youths by promising them government jobs in exchange for large sums of money, using his fake IPS officer identity. Sana Akhtar, Superintendent of Police, Raiganj, confirmed the arrest and said: “We arrested the youth who allegedly used a fake IPS identity to cheat people. A complaint was received from a girl whom he married under a false identity. An investigation is underway.”