Man held for duping retired IAS officer of Rs 50K

Kolkata: A youth was arrested by the cops of Bidhannagar Cyber Crime Police Station from Gangarampur in South Dinajpur on Sunday for allegedly duping a retired IAS officer worth about Rs 50,000.



The accused, identified as Adhirias Kesh, was produced at the Bidhannagar ACJM Court on Monday and has been remanded to police custody for three days. According to sources, the retired IAS officer, identified as Dipankar Mukhopadhyay, lodged a complaint at the Bidhannagar Cyber Crime Police Station on January 15 alleging that an unknown person duped him of Rs 49,999.

Mukhopadhyay told the cops that his mother had given him a cheque which was dishonored by his bank. Despite sending emails regarding the matter, no return communication was made. When Mukhopadhyay tried to search the customer care, a man had picked up the call and assured him of help. Mukhopadhyay, believing the man, also complained that the bank authority had helped with some other issue earlier. Taking the advantage of his faith, the accused asked Mukhopadhyay to log into the bank’s smartphone application and share the OTP.

As soon as the OTP was shared, the money was deducted. During the probe, cops traced Kesh. On Sunday, a raid was conducted at his home in Gangarampur and Kesh was arrested. He is getting interrogated to find out if any other person is involved.