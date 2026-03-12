Man held for duping real estate developer

Kolkata: A man has been arrested for allegedly duping a real estate developer of around Rs 2 crore on the pretext of developing a property in Bowbazar.



According to sources, the complainant, identified as Manish Tiwari, who has his office in Howrah, met one of the accused, Vishnu Kumar Agarwal, in 2021.

Vishnu allegedly proposed that Tiwari develop a property located at 65, Bentinck Street, to which Tiwari agreed. During the process, Tiwari, along with his brother-in-law Sandip Kumar Dubey, entered into a registered development agreement and power of attorney with the accused persons.

Tiwari also handed over Rs 2 crore to Vishnu and others as demanded. In addition, he reportedly spent around Rs 35 lakh on tenant relocation and municipal fees.

However, Vishnu and the others suddenly terminated the agreement and power of attorney and refused to return the money paid by Tiwari and Dubey. It is also alleged that the accused later attempted to extort another Rs 2 crore from Tiwari.

Last month, Tiwari lodged a complaint at the Bowbazar police station, following which a case was registered against six individuals and a private company.

During the investigation, police reportedly examined relevant documents and on Tuesday arrested Vishnu from Salt Lake. Police also found that Vishnu and his associates had allegedly duped several other companies in a similar manner earlier.