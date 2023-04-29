Man held for duping people posing as travel agency staff

KOLKATA: A man was arrested from Deoghar in Jharkhand late on Thursday night for allegedly duping people impersonating a representative of a leading travel agency.



According to police, on December 20 last year, Sudarshan Mittal of CIT Road area lodged a complaint at the Cyber Crime Police Station against unknown person who introduced himself as a representative of a leading travel agency.

He alleged that the accused person offered him to book an air ticket of a private airline in an attractive price using ‘Any Desk’ application.

Unaware about the application which is a remote access software, Mittal downloaded it and shared the details with the fraudster.

Just a few moments after sharing the credentials, the accused gained control of his smartphone and siphoned off nearly rupees six lakh to another bank account.

During probe, police gathered the call details of the mobile number that was used by the accused. Later, the details of the number such as name of the SIM card holder along with the address was gathered as well. But police were unable to trace the accused person as the mobile number was switched off. Recently, when the mobile number became active again, cops traced his location in Deoghar.

On Thursday, a five-member police team went to Deoghar and picked up the accused person identified as Maksud Ansari from his house. He was brought to Kolkata on Friday morning.