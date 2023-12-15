Man held for duping Kolkata resident impersonating TMC leader’s relative

Kolkata: A youth has been arrested for allegedly cheating a Kolkata resident of Rs 4 lakh by promising a government job by impersonating himself as the son-in-law of veteran Trinamool Congress leader and Member of Parliament (MP) Subrata Bakshi.



Sources said a man identified as Sanjib Malik lodged a complaint at the Anandapur Police Station against the accused Dipankar Das. The complainant claimed that Das posed himself as the son-in-law of Bakshi and promised him a government job. The accused allegedly had demanded Rs 4 lakh which Malik had given. However, no government job was arranged for the victim.

During the probe, police found that Das was allegedly impersonating the son-in-law of the TMC leader to cheat people. On Thursday night, Das was picked up from his residence at a luxurious housing complex in Anandapur area. Police have also reportedly seized two cars from Das’s possession which were fitted with blue beacons. Cops suspect that Das might have cheated many other people as well in the same way.