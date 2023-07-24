Man held for duping classical singer Kaushiki

Kolkata: An employee of classical singer Kaushiki Chakraborty was arrested on Friday night for duping her of Rs 2 lakh by siphoning the fees paid by students.

The accused, identified as Akash Bhandari of Diamond Harbour, was produced at the Alipore Court on Saturday and has been remanded to police custody till July 27. A few months ago, Chakraborty spotted that the income of his music school had gone down all of a sudden. Later she came to know that Bhandari had asked her students to deposit the fees to another bank account.