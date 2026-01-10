Man held for death threat to Guv; security stepped up

Kolkata: Police on Friday arrested a man for allegedly sending a death threat to Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, after Lok Bhavan received an e-mail and a message on its official WhatsApp number containing the threat on Thursday night, prompting authorities to beef up the Governor’s security cover.

The accused was, reportedly, nabbed from the Salt Lake area. “This person is being questioned for more information regarding the matter,” an official said. A detailed report about the incident has been sent to the home ministry, the official said. The sender had threatened to “blast” the Governor, the official said, adding that the accused had also mentioned his mobile number in the e-mail. Bose, who is under Z-plus security cover, now has around 60-70 central police personnel deployed for his protection.

A senior Kolkata Police officer reportedly stated that a meeting was held to review the security arrangements for the Governor and areas in the vicinity of the Lok Bhavan.

Meanwhile, Bose said he would continue working for the people of the state and asserted that no force could stop him from doing so.

Referring to the death threat he received via email on Thursday night, Bose described it as “an attempt to stop my fight for the common people of Bengal”, and claimed that this was not the first time he had been threatened. The Governor said that he would take to the streets of Kolkata without security guards, claiming that the people of Bengal would protect him.

“Such threats cannot stop me from working for the people of Bengal. Bengal is my home, I am a son of Bengal. I am not scared to give up my life for this land,” Bose stated.

“This is not the first time that I have faced a life threat. I recall touring Murshidabad last year when someone handed over a live country-made bomb. My ADC immediately took it away and placed it in a tub of water. It was a close shave,” he added.