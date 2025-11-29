Man held for constable recruitment fraud

BALURGHAT: Police on Thursday evening arrested another man in connection with an alleged recruitment fraud linked to the upcoming constable examination scheduled for Sunday. The accused, identified as Subhas Biswas (40), a resident of Yadavbati Kargil More in Gangarampur, was arrested after investigators found his involvement while probing two earlier arrests made in the same case.

On Tuesday, Gangarampur Police had arrested civic volunteer Narayan Bhattacharya and his wife Parbati Roy for allegedly collecting money from aspirants by promising government jobs. During the subsequent investigation, Biswas’s name surfaced as a key suspect.

A police team led by Gangarampur SDPO Dipanjan Bhattacharya raided Biswas’s residence and seized more than Rs 20 lakh in cash, a laptop, three mobile phones and several documents. The arrest has triggered widespread sensation across South Dinajpur, especially with the state-level constable recruitment exam just days away.

South Dinajpur SP Chinmay Mittal said: “Two persons were arrested earlier in this case.

With the constable recruitment exam scheduled for Sunday, we had information that they collected money from candidates, assuring them of passing the exam. Biswas has now been arrested during the investigation, and over Rs 20 lakh, a laptop, three mobile phones and several documents were seized from him.”