Man held for collecting ‘cut’ money in Islampur

Raiganj: Police arrested one Sahanwaz Alam, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) member and resident of Dakhin Matikunda under Islampur police station in North Dinajpur, on charges of collecting “cut money” from beneficiaries of the Banglar Bari Awas Yojana Scheme.

Alam is reportedly a relative and representative of Ajmira Khatun, a member of the Matikunda (1) gram panchayat.

According to complaints lodged by locals, Alam allegedly demanded and received a portion of the first instalment of the funds disbursed under the state-sponsored Bangla Awas Yojana. The first phase of funds was recently sent to beneficiaries to construct houses.

The locals also accused Alam of posting derogatory messages against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on social media. Acting on these complaints, Islampur police arrested him on Wednesday night. He was presented before the Islampur Sub-Divisional Court on Thursday, where police sought custody for further investigation.

Kanaiyalal Agarwal, President of the North Dinajpur TMC committee, condemned Alam’s actions and said: “Residents alleged that he collected cut money and spread offensive messages about our leader. The party will take strict action and expel him soon” Jobby Thomas, Superintendent of Police, Islampur stated: “Based on the complaints received, we have initiated an investigation. Alam has been produced before the court, and police custody has been requested”.