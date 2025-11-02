Man held for cheating woman by selling loan-mortgaged flat

Kolkata: A man was arrested by the cops of Narayanpur Police Station for duping a woman by selling her a flat that had already been mortgaged for a loan.

The accused identified as Ajay Kumar was produced at the Barrackpore Court on Sunday and has been remanded to police custody for five days.

According to police, on March 29, this year a woman identified as Asga Kapoor lodged a complaint at the Narayanpur Police Station against Kumar alleging that he had sold the flat to her which was mortgaged to a private finance company against a loan worth a huge amount of money. Kapoor told the cops that during May, 2024, Kumar and his partners being the portfolio holder of a company styled as Indeedcare Hospitality Services LLP sold a flat located at Siddha Xanadu housing complex in Narayanpur for Rs 21.35 lakh.

However, after about 10 months, she came to know that her flat was mortgaged to a finance company by Kumar as he had obtained a huge amount of money as loan. Though he was paying the installments earlier, after selling the flat he stopped paying the money.

Based on the complaint filed by Kapoor, police registered a case and started a probe but Kumar was absconding. On Saturday, he was arrested.