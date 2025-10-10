Man held for attempting to rape minor girl in Siliguri

Siliguri: A 50-year-old man from the Ghoshpukur area, under Phansidewa block, has been arrested on charges of attempting to rape a 15-year-old girl.

The accused was a neighbor of the victim.

The incident reportedly occurred on Tuesday when the minor was home alone.

The accused allegedly entered her house and attempted to assault her. His attempt was foiled when the victim’s mother suddenly arrived, causing the suspect to flee the scene.

The victim’s family lodged a written complaint at the Ghoshpukur Outpost on Wednesday night.

Acting on the complaint, the police arrested the man on Thursday.

Charged under POCSO, the accused was subsequently produced before the Siliguri Court and has been remanded to 14 days of Judicial Custody.

Police officials have confirmed that a thorough investigation into the incident is ongoing.