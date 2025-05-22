Man held for attempting to rape deaf & mute minor

Siliguri: The cops of New Jalpaiguri Police Station have arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly attempting to rape a 16-year-old deaf and mute minor girl. The accused has been identified as Ganesh Shah.

The incident reportedly occurred on Tuesday night when the girl and her grandmother were alone in their residence, which is located under the jurisdiction of the New Jalpaiguri Police Station, while their parents were out. According to reports, Shah allegedly entered the girl’s house and attempted to rape her. The minor’s grandmother, who was in the adjacent room, became aware of the situation and immediately intervened. Her screams alerted local residents, who rushed to the house. The locals apprehended Shah and reportedly thrashed him before informing the police.

The police rushed to the spot and arrested the accused. The accused has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and was produced at Jalpaiguri Court on Wednesday. Further investigation is ongoing.