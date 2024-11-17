Man held for attempting robbery at jewellery shop in Mukundapur

Kolkata: A man was arrested for trying to rob a jewellery shop and stabbing the owner of the shop in Mukundapur on Sunday morning. Police have arrested the accused and are waiting for the shop owner to recover.

According to sources, on Sunday local people of Mukundapur heard someone screaming for help. After a few seconds, they saw the owner of the jewellery store bleeding profusely from his neck and trying to stop a man from fleeing. Immediately, the locals detained the man trying to escape. Later, it was learnt that on Sunday morning, the owner of the jewellery store identified as Sanjoy Kumar Sarkar was waiting for customers at his shop when suddenly the accused identified as Dipankar Pal came to the store and tried to steal two gold chains. It is alleged that he had made a recce as well.

Dipankar is reportedly a nursing staff of a private hospital in the area. He told the cops that he had lost a huge amount of money in share trading and thus hatched a plan to rob a shop. Accordingly, he spotted Sarkar’s shop and made a recce a couple of days ago. As per the plan when Pal tried to snatch the gold chain, Sarkar tried to catch him. When Sarkar caught him, Pal allegedly took out a knife from his pocket and slit Sarkar’s throat.

However, before he could flee, local people detained Pal. Sarkar was rushed to a hospital by local people where he was admitted. A case has been registered at the Jadavpur Police Station.