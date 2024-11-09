Man held for attempted rape on 9-year-old in Siliguri

Siliguri: A man was arrested for allegedly attempting to rape a 9-year-old girl in Matigara area, Siliguri. The accused is a distant relative of the minor. He has been identified as Gour Nitai Das, a resident of Siliguri.

According to reports, the incident occurred on Wednesday night when the accused went to the minor’s house. Later, he took the girl to a local shop to purchase meat. However, instead of returning home, he allegedly took her to a nearby park with the intention of raping her.

A local passerby noticed the incident and informed the girl’s mother. She immediately alerted the local residents. A group of enraged locals swiftly mobilised and apprehended the accused at the park. They beat him up before handing him over to the police. The police arrested the accused.

The victim’s mother has demanded strict punishment for the accused, expressing her deep shock and outrage over the incident. The accused was sent to Judicial custody by the Siliguri court.

The girl was sent to the Child Welfare Commission. An investigation into the case has been started.