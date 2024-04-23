Man held for attempted murder

Kolkata: A man was arrested for allegedly trying to kill another man over an old dispute in New Town on Sunday night. According to sources, the injured person, identified as Hafiz Ali Gharami, had a dispute with the accused Noor Muhammad’s brother Khurshid Muhammad.



On Sunday night, Noor called Hafiz to settle the matter at a place near Akankha Crossing. Hafiz along with two of his brothers, Syed Ali Gharami and Yunus Gharami reached the place around 11 pm. After a while, Noor also arrived.

While talking over the dispute, suddenly Noor started assaulting the Gharami brothers. When the Gharami brothers were about to leave, Noor suddenly pierced a sharp pointed metal rod used for cooking kebab on the back of Hafiz and fled.

He was rushed to a private hospital near Kadapara on Eastern Metropolitan (EM) Bypass where Hafiz was admitted. Meanwhile, Eco Park Police Station was informed about the incident who later arrested Noor for allegedly trying to kill Hafiz.