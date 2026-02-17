Man held for assaulting specially-abled woman

Alipurduar: A resident has been arrested on charges of molestation and attempted rape of a specially-abled housewife who was allegedly attacked while returning home along a deserted road in Alipurduar district. Two other accused persons remain absconding.

The incident occurred around 7 pm on Sunday in a village under the Samuktala Police Station area. According to the complaint lodged by the survivor, she was walking home through a dimly lit neighbourhood road when three local men allegedly blocked her path. The accused reportedly behaved indecently, gagged her, and dragged her into a nearby forested area where they allegedly attempted to rape her. Her screams alerted nearby residents, who rushed to the spot, forcing the accused to flee. While escaping, the trio allegedly snatched the money she was carrying.

Later that night, at around 11 pm, the survivor, accompanied by her husband, approached the Samuktala Police Station and lodged a complaint. Communicating through gestures and signs, she narrated the incident to the police, following which an FIR was registered and an investigation initiated.

Police arrested one accused the same night and produced him before the Alipurduar court on Monday, while searches continue for two other suspects.