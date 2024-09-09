Man held for alleged sexual abuse of daughter in South Dinajpur

BALURGHAT: A man has been accused of sexually abusing his 11-year-old daughter. Based on the girl’s written complaint, the police arrested the accused man. On Saturday, the police produced him before a court in South Dinajpur, seeking four-day custody.



The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate granted two days of police custody for further investigation. The accused man has denied all charges, claiming that the allegations are baseless.

The minor girl reportedly faced repeated abuse from her father and despite informing her mother multiple times, no action was taken. Left with no other option, the girl confided in the villagers, who later confronted the accused. It is also alleged that the villagers physically assaulted the man after learning about the incident. Subsequently, the girl lodged a formal complaint at the nearby police station, leading to the father’s arrest.

Dipanjan Bhattacharya, SDPO, stated: “The father has been accused of raping a minor girl. Despite being informed, the mother did not take any action. The villagers informed the police on Friday night and the accused was arrested. Investigation is on.”