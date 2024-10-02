Man held after stealing police van

Kolkata: Tension spread at Kanksa in West Burdwan after a police van was stolen by a man on Monday along with firearms.

The van, however, was recovered with the fire arms a few hours later following which one person was arrested. Three policemen and a civic volunteer on patrol in the van have been reassigned to the police line. According to sources, on Monday three policemen and a civic volunteer of Kanksa Police Station under Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC) were performing patrolling duties while driving a SUV. After crossing Banskopa toll plaza on National Highway 19, suddenly a police personnel fell ill. Immediately the police van stopped and the policeman feeling uncomfortable got down from the car. Other police personnel and the civic volunteer became busy with the policeman keeping the service rifles inside the van.

Suddenly, they saw that a man drove away with the van, along with the firearms. Immediately, the information was conveyed to the police station and superior officers. Without wasting any time, all the police stations and traffic guards of ADPC were alerted and directed to start naka checking. After a few hours, Asansol South police spotted the stolen police van parked at Hatan Market, with the service rifles intact. Later that night, police arrested Ramesh Maitu, identified through CCTV footage. Maitu, a former driver of the SUV hired by the police, was removed by the owner due to alleged drug addiction. Motivated by personal grudge, he stole the van but abandoned it when it malfunctioned.