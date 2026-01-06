Man held after B’deshi woman alleges betrayal

Siliguri: Acting on a complaint by a Bangladeshi woman, Bhaktinagar police arrested a man for allegedly refusing to marry her after being in a relationship.

The arrested man has been identified as Rakesh Rai. Originally a resident of South Sikkim, he had been living in the Limboo Basti in Siliguri. According to police sources, the accused came into contact with the Bangladeshi woman in 2023. Their acquaintance gradually developed into a romantic relationship, following which the woman came to Siliguri.

During her stay, the couple reportedly travelled together to several places. However, when the woman proposed marriage, the accused allegedly refused. That time, the woman had to return to Bangladesh as her visa expired. After her return, Rakesh gradually reduced communication with her. On returning to Siliguri after some time, the woman failed to trace him and lodged a police complaint two days ago. Based on the complaint, police arrested Rakesh and produced him before the Jalpaiguri court on Monday.