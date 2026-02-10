Man hailing from Bihar held with weapons

Kolkata: Kolkata Police on Monday arrested a man from Bihar and seized six firearms along with 11 rounds of cartridges during a vehicle check on the Rashbehari Connector under Kasba police station limits, police said.



The arrested man was identified as Mohammad Isteyak (38), a resident of Baida village under Gurua police station in Gaya district of Bihar.

Police said the action followed specific inputs that firearms and ammunition were being transported from Bihar and Jharkhand to West Bengal. Acting on the information, officers activated sources in Kolkata and Bihar and identified a suspect from Gaya who was likely to carry the consignment.

Investigators tracked his movements with the help of sources and technical surveillance and learnt that he had travelled to Kolkata on an overnight bus from Gaya.

Based on the inputs, a team of the Anti-Rowdy Squad of the Detective Department began checking small vehicles, including taxis and autorickshaws, in plain clothes on the Rashbehari Connector. Police had information about the suspect’s expected movement but did not know the exact vehicle or time, except that he would travel either by autorickshaw or yellow taxi.

After prolonged checking, the suspect was intercepted around 1 pm while travelling in an autorickshaw from Gariahat towards the Eastern Metropolitan (EM) Bypass.

During a search, officers recovered three single-shot firearms, two six-chambered revolvers, and one 7 mm pistol, along with 11 rounds of ammunition from his possession. The weapons and ammunition were seized, and the accused was arrested.