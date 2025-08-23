Man hacks wife to death, dismembers body and roams village with parts in a bag: Police

Jalpaiguri: In a gruesome and shocking incident, a man allegedly killed his wife, dismembered her body, and wandered around the village carrying some of the body parts in a bag. The chilling crime took place on Friday morning at Byangkandi village in Maynaguri block, leaving residents horrified.

The accused, identified as Ramesh Roy (50), allegedly hacked his wife Dipali Roy (45) to death with a sharp weapon inside their home. He is said to have stuffed her dismembered body parts into a bag and moved around the locality, reportedly even opening the bag to show parts of the body to stunned villagers.

Panic quickly spread when locals noticed his bizarre behavior. Some residents visited his house and found bloodstains on the bed, confirming their fears. They immediately informed Maynaguri Panchayat head Nilima Roy, who in turn alerted the police.

Soon after, a large crowd gathered at the spot. Officers from Maynaguri Police Station rushed to the scene, recovered the body from the house, and later sent it to Jalpaiguri Government Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem. Ramesh was subsequently arrested along with the bag containing the body parts.

Local resident Bablu Roy recounted: “This morning, Ramesh was roaming around with a bag. He went to one house and pulled out his wife’s liver to show people. A neighbor told me about it, and when I went to his house, I saw blood on the bed. That’s when I realised something terrible had happened. I immediately informed the Panchayat head.”

Meanwhile, villagers claim the accused had been mentally unstable. Confirming the incident, Jalpaiguri District Superintendent of Police Khandbahale Umesh Ganpath said: “The entire matter is under investigation. The accused has been arrested.”