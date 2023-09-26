Man hacks wife, step-son to death

Kolkata: A man allegedly murdered his wife and stepson at Badkulla in Taherpur of Nadia late on Sunday night.



Sources said Sufal Biswas of Nimtalapara, in Badkulla, married Shukla Biswas about six years ago. Shukla had a son from her previous marriage.

A truck driver by profession, Sufal stayed most of the time in Maharashtra. Recently, he began doubting his wife has an extramarital affair. On Sunday he returned home. At night, an altercation broke out between the couple when Sufal, using a sharp weapon, slit the throat of Shukla. When her ten-year-old son tried to stop Sufal, he too was hacked to death.

Local residents heard chaos and went to the Biswas house. When they found the mother and son dead, they informed the police. Sufal was arrested later.