Man hacks mother to death, arrested

A person was arrested for allegedly hacking his mother to death with an axe and attacking his father with the same.

His father is undergoing treatment at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in a critical state. The deceased has been identified as Chhabi Nag (63 years) and the injured person is Malay Nag.

On the night of October 23, the incident occurred in Kerani Para of Jalpaiguri. Meanwhile, the brother of the accused, Samrat Nag has filed a written complaint at Kotwali Police Station against Samapta Nag after the incident. Based on the complaint, police have arrested Samapta. According to locals, Samapta used to come home drunk and beat his old parents. The neighbours tried to stop him on several occasions by intervening. On the night of Ashtami at around 1 am he came home and beat up his parents. He suddenly started hacking his mother with an axe and attacked his father too. His mother died on the spot.

Abhijit Sarkar, a neighbour said: “Samapta came to my house on the same night and started shouting. He told me that he killed his mother.”

Later, police came to the spot and detained the accused. Following Samrat Nag, the brother of the accused who stays outside the city came and filed a written complaint at Kotwali police station and following which Samapta was arrested. An investigation is underway.