Man hacked to death over family dispute in KLC area

Kolkata: An elderly man was allegedly hacked to death by his niece’s husband over a family dispute on Monday in the Kolkata Leather Complex (KLC) area.



According to sources, the victim identified as Bhola Sheikh lived in the Tardah area of KLC. For the past several months, Bhola’s niece was staying at his house due to a relationship dispute with her husband Jakir.

It is alleged that Jakir tortured Bhola’s niece mentally when she was staying at her in-law’s house. Recently, Jakir also reportedly started staying at Bhola’s house. During his stay, he suspected that his wife had an extramarital affair and he would allegedly assault her over the issue.

Recently, Bhola protested against Jakir’s assault and warned him after which Jakir reportedly developed personal grudge against him.

On Monday, when Bhola was going to have tea at a stall near his home, Jakir attacked him with a sharp weapon and stabbed him multiple times. As soon as Bhola fell on the road, Jakir fled.

Local residents rushed Bhola to Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital (CNMCH) where he was declared brought dead. Police have registered a murder case and a massive manhunt is on to nab the accused.