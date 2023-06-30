Man hacked to death in Baruipur

Kolkata: A man was hacked to death by his nephew over a dispute regarding the setting up of a fencing wall of land in Baruipur.



The accused youth has fled and is still evading arrest.

According to sources, the deceased identified as Osman Dhali (34) of Kumorhat in Baruipur was setting up a fencing wall on his sister’s land adjacent to the accused Hasan Dhali’s plot.

It is alleged that regarding the issue an altercation broke out between them and the partially constructed wall was demolished on Wednesday afternoon.

Osman, a shop in the Suryapara area, returned there.

At night when he was returning home after closing the shop, Hasan allegedly attacked him with a sharp weapon from behind and stabbed him multiple times.

As soon as Osman fell on the ground bleeding profusely, Hasan fled.

Residents rushed Osman to Baruipur sub-divisional hospital where he was declared brought dead. A massive manhunt is on to nab the accused.