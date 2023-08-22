Man hacked to death by neighbour in North 24-Pgns

Kolkata: A man was hacked to death by his neighbor on Monday morning at Bagda in North 24-Parganas. According to sources, the deceased, identified as Ranjit Bala, lived with his wife at Nataberia Kujarbagi Sardarpara in Bagda. His neighbor Aghor Biswas had a suspicion that Ranjit had an affair with his wife. Over this issue, an altercation broke out between Aghor and Ranjit on Monday.

It is alleged that Aghor started stabbing Ranjit with a sharp weapon and due to the attack, Ranjit suffered major injuries on his chest and hands. As soon as he fell on the ground, Aghor fled. Ranjit was rushed to Bongaon Sub-Divisional Hospital by his wife where he was declared brought dead. Local residents reportedly claimed that Aghor has a history of attacking the residents of the area with sharp weapons. After getting the news of Ranjit’s death, local people vandalised Aghor’s house. Later, police nabbed Aghor from Bagda. A murder case has been registered.