Man hacked to death, 2 women detained in Malda

Malda: A 45-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death inside his house at KBS Chhoto Kamat area here under Baishnabnagar Police Station limits. The deceased has been identified as Atabur Rahman.

According to local residents and family members, the incident occurred late on Sunday night. Family members heard Rahman groaning from inside the house and raised an alarm. However, they were unable to enter as the door was locked. Somehow, they managed to open the door and rushed inside. On entering, they found Rahman lying in a pool of blood, with severe injuries on his head, allegedly inflicted by a sharp weapon.

He was immediately taken to Bedrabad Rural Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead. The incident triggered panic and tension in the locality. “We heard my husband screaming in pain, but the door was locked. When we finally entered, he was badly injured and bleeding,” said Nasima Bibi, the wife of the deceased. A relative, Nazir Hossain, said: “There was no prior enmity that we know of. We are shocked and demanding justice.” Another family member, Mohammad Sabiruddin, added, “This is a brutal murder. The culprits must be punished.”

Police have started an investigation. Kaliachak SDPO Faizal Raja visited the spot on Tuesday night.

Two women, related to the family, have been detained for questioning. The motive behind the murder is still unclear.