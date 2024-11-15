Man gets lifer in murder case

Siliguri: The Fast Track Court of Siliguri sentenced Navin Nayak to life imprisonment for the murder of his wife, Gayatri Nayak, in 2012. The judgment was delivered by Judge Mainak Dasgupta on Thursday, concluding a 12-year trial.

Samiran Sutradhar, Senior Public Prosecutor, said: “It took around 12 years to deliver justice. However, the accused was in custody throughout this period. We are pleased that justice has finally been served.”

The case had taken place in Dangipara, Siliguri. On June 26, 2012, locals heard screams coming from the couple’s rented home. Neighbours rushed to the scene, where they found Gayatri lying in a pool of blood.

Navin had fled the area but was apprehended by the police within three days and subsequently presented in court. At the time of the incident, Navin, aged 32, worked as a private car driver, while his wife Gayatri was 41. According to case records, the incident happened over some family issues.

Mahesh Singh, the investigating officer at the time, presented witness testimonies that played a pivotal role in securing Navin’s conviction under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for murder. After a trial marked by numerous hearings, the court ultimately found Navin guilty, sentencing him to life imprisonment.