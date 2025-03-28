Man gets lifer in Dinhata shooting case

Cooch Behar: Dinhata Subdivision Court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment in connection with a fatal shooting incident. The verdict, delivered by Additional District and Sessions Judge Ramesh Kumar Pradhan on Thursday, has drawn significant attention in the region.

According to court sources, the convicted individual, Bappa Haque, is a resident of Nazirhat Shikarpur in Dinhata. The case dates back to July 7, 2022, when Bappa Haque allegedly trespassed onto the property of Mominur Haque. When Mominur confronted him, Bappa shot him at point-blank range. Mominur sustained critical injuries and was rushed to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Following the incident, Mominur’s family filed a complaint at Dinhata Police Station, leading to Bappa

Haque’s arrest. After nearly three years of legal proceedings, the court found him guilty on Wednesday and the sentence was announced the following day. Speaking on the verdict, Dinhata Subdivision Court’s Public Prosecutor, Taherul Islam, stated: “Bappa Haque has been sentenced to life imprisonment, along with a fine of Rs 10,000. In case of default, he will serve an additional three months in jail.”