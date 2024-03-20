Man gets lifer for wife’s murder

The Additional District and Sessions Judge at Jalpaiguri District Court sentenced Sujay De to life imprisonment for murdering his wife, Lakshmi De. Testimonies from 14 individuals, including the victim’s daughter-in-law and sister, led to this verdict after three years of

legal proceedings.

Justice Rintu Sur imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 and an additional six months of imprisonment in default. The crime occurred on November 7, 2021, in Baribasha Ramnagar Colony under NJP Police Station area.

Sujay De fatally attacked his wife during a family dispute on the street. Following a complaint filed by their son, Sanjay De, Sujay was swiftly arrested and brought before the court. Pranab Bandopadhyay, Additional Public Prosecutor of Jalpaiguri District Court, confirmed the timeline of events. He stated: “Sanjay De’s complaint at NJP Police Station led to Sujay’s arrest on the same day as the incident. Subsequently, legal proceedings ensued, culminating in the court’s final verdict after three years.”