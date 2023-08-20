Man gets lifer for raping, killing minor step-daughter

Alipurduar: A special POCSO Court sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping and murdering his minor step-daughter.



Judge Papiya Das sentenced 40-year-old Sujit Barman to life imprisonment on Saturday. He was also fined Rs 20,000, failing which, he would have to undergo an additional imprisonment for one year.

The man was charged under different sections of the POCSO Act along with Section 302 (murder).

“About 19 witnesses were examined in connection with the case following which the court found the convict guilty of rape and murder,” said Jahar Majumdar, Special Public Prosecutor.

On March 24, 2016, on Holi, Barman, a driver by profession, in an inebriated state had raped his 8-year-old step-daughter and strangled her to death. He then buried the body on the banks of the Mujnai River, 100 metre from his house.

Following this, he lodged a missing complaint stating that the victim had gone to bathe in Mujnai River after playing Holi with her friends. However, he had confessed to his friends about the murder and rape.

During the probe, the police used sniffer dogs and the body was recovered which eventually led to Barman’s arrest.

“We will appeal in a higher court,” said Debarshi Chatterjee, defence.