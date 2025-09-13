Man gets lifer for murdering aunt

Malda: The Malda District Court on Friday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering his aunt in 2019 over a land dispute. The convict, identified as Shiba Hembram, was found guilty of killing his 60-year-old aunt, Neelmoni Hembram, while an accomplice, Barma Hembram, received a seven-year prison term for helping him conceal the crime.

According to public prosecutor Humayun Mian, the incident took place on August 18, 2019, when Shiba attacked his aunt with a bamboo fatally injuring her. Later that night, he, with Barma’s help, buried the body near a ditch to cover up the crime. The following day, a local woman lodged a complaint at Habibpur Police Station, leading to the duo’s arrest.

The case was tried in the 5th District and Sessions Court, where 16 witnesses testified. Judge Monodeep Dasgupta found Shiba guilty of murder and Burma guilty of destroying evidence.

“This verdict came under section 302 and 201/34 of CrPC,” said Mian. “The court has given Shiba life imprisonment for the brutal killing of his aunt, while Barma has been punished for attempting to destroy evidence.”

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each, with an additional one-year jailterm if unpaid.