Man gets lifer for murder of friend

Jalpaiguri: The Jalpaiguri district court sentenced a young man named Basudev Barman to life imprisonment for murdering his friend. On Tuesday, Judge Rintu Sur of the Additional Fourth Court of the District Court pronounced this sentence and ordered a fine of Rs 20,000.

In default of payment, another 6 months imprisonment was ordered, said Assistant Public Prosecutor Bishwarup Roy.

The assistant public prosecutor stated: “On April 2, 2009, the cops of Dhupguri Police Station recovered the body of 22-year-old Durlabh Barman, a local resident of Kazipara area of Gadong Gram Panchayat in Dhupguri Block. The neck of the deceased had signs of being attacked with a sharp weapon. On the same day, the Dhupguri Police Station initiated an investigation based on the complaint filed by the family of the deceased youth. During the investigation, the police learned that on the day of the incident, Durlabh had gone to Dhupguri town to buy a mobile phone with Basudev.

However, the next day, the police recovered Durlabh’s body from a pumpkin patch not far from Basudev’s house.

A sharp weapon was also recovered from the scene of the murder. Basudev was arrested by the police with all the evidence.

Although he had been released on bail until now, the court found Basudev Barman guilty on Tuesday based on the testimony of 12 individuals and all the evidence presented in this case.”