Man gets lifer for muder

Raiganj: Mansur Habib was sentenced to life imprisonment for shooting dead Mustafa Kamal in the Chopra Police Station jurisdiction of North Dinajpur district. The verdict, delivered by Judge Nilanjan Dey of Fast Track Court 2nd on Friday, has brought relief and satisfaction to the victim’s family.

The shooting occurred on July 6, 2020, during a meeting at the Goabari Madhyamik Siksha Kendra in Chopra. Mustafa Kamal was shot in cold blood by Mansur Habib. Police swiftly arrested Habib the following day, based on a tip-off received by the Chopra Police Station.

At the trial, Prosecutor Moqtar Ahamed presented compelling evidence against Habib.

Moqtar Ahamed said: “Mansur Habib was arrested immediately after the killing of Mustafa Kamal and was produced before the court the next day. After a thorough trial for five years, the judge of Fast Track Court 2nd has now sentenced him to life imprisonment.”

Sarful Islam, the elder brother of the deceased, expressed his contentment and relief at the court’s decision and said: “We are pleased that justice has finally been delivered. The punishment matches the gravity of the crime.”