Man gets lifer for killing wife in Dhupguri

Jalpaiguri: Gobinda Sarkar, convicted of murdering his wife over a family dispute, was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Jalpaiguri Additional Sessions Court on Tuesday. The verdict was delivered by Judge Sathi Mukherjee of the Fast Track Court.

The incident occurred in June 2016 in the Satvendi area of Gadang Gram Panchayat under Dhupguri Police Station. On the day of the crime, Gobinda Sarkar and his wife, Jyotsana Sarkar, engaged in a heated argument since morning. By afternoon, the altercation escalated and Gobinda fatally attacked his wife with a sharp weapon.

Hearing the commotion, their daughter-in-law, Jhuma Sarkar, rushed to intervene but was also attacked. Neighbours and family members took both women to Dhupguri Rural Hospital, where doctors declared Jyotsana dead. Jhuma, after prolonged treatment, eventually recovered and returned home.

Following the incident, Gobinda’s son-in-law, Kalu Sarkar, filed a written complaint at Dhupguri Police Station, leading to the accused’s arrest. A case was registered against him under charges of murder and attempted murder.

Additional Public Prosecutor Pratik Lal Jha Chakraborty stated: “The testimony of 10 witnesses, including the daughter-in-law, was recorded in the case. Based on the evidence, the court sentenced the accused to life imprisonment.”