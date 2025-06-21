Man gets lifer for 2015 Jaigaon murder case

Alipurduar: The Alipurduar Additional District and Sessions Court on Friday sentenced Bharat Lama to life imprisonment for the murder of Thule Lama in 2015. The verdict was pronounced by Additional District Judge (ADJ-1) Paresh Chandra Karmakar.

The incident took place on September 3, 2015, in the Jaigaon area under the jurisdiction of Jaigaon Police Station. According to case records, a violent altercation broke out between Bharat Lama and Kalu Lama. Thule Lama, who attempted to intervene and calm the situation, was fatally attacked with a sharp weapon, allegedly by Bharat Lama.

Thule Lama’s daughter, Bhabna Lama, received a phone call informing her of the assault. She rushed to the scene and found her father seriously injured. He was immediately taken to Latabari Primary Health Centre and later referred to Jalpaiguri for advanced treatment. Despite efforts, Thule Lama succumbed to his injuries the next day, on September 4.

Following the incident, Bhabna Lama filed a written complaint with the Jaigaon Police Station, leading to the arrest of Bharat Lama.

A case was subsequently registered against him.

Public Prosecutor Namrata Pattadar said: “The prosecution examined 16 witnesses, including the victim’s daughter. Based on their testimony and other evidence, the court found the accused guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment.”