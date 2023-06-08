Man gets life sentence for murdering wife

darjeeling: A person was sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment by a Darjeeling court for murdering his wife.



27-year-old Rohan Rai of Lambadanra, Aloobari was convicted by Judge Sanjay Mukhopadhyay, Additional Sessions Judge, Court 3, Darjeeling on Thursday.

“He was charged under Section 302 for murdering his wife. The Judge sentenced him to Rigorous Life Imprisonment,” said Pranay Rai, Public Prosecutor.

In August 2019 Rohan Rai had married 21-year-old Neha Mukhia of Lower Pandam. However with time Roshan became violent and used to physically torture his wife. On December 23, 2019 he had throttled his wife to death. Hours after the incident, he was arrested and has been under judicial custody.

“On 20 March 2020 the charge sheet was presented. The post mortem report stated that it was death due to asphyxiation caused by throttling. 40 witnesses were examined in this case,” added Rai.