Man gets life sentence for minor’s sexual assault

DARJEELING: The Special POCSO Court in Darjeeling convicted 47-year-old Sudeep Tamang and sentenced him to rigorous life imprisonment along with a fine of



Rs 50000 for sexually assaulting a minor.

“Judge Sanjib Dey pronounced Sudeep Tamang guilty and sentenced him to rigorous life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000, and an additional one year in case of non-payment. The Court also ordered the payment of Rs 4 lakh as victim compensation,” stated Pranay Rai, public prosecutor, Darjeeling.

The incident occurred in 2019 and revolved around a minor girl studying in a boarding school in Kalimpong. “The girl refused to go home during the holidays. This sparked curiosity among three teachers who also found her a bit traumatised. Her father was called. Though reluctant initially, the student later broke down and revealed that when she had gone home, her father’s friend had sexually assaulted her. Immediately a complaint was lodged at the local police station,” added Rai.

Tamang was arrested on October 30, 2019 under Section 6 of the POCSO Act. The chargesheet was filed on November 28, 2019. Up to 20 witnesses were examined in this case. The father of the victim expressed gratitude. Expressing faith in the Judiciary he added that such convictions would definitely act as deterrents.