Man gets life sentence for killing bizman

BALURGHAT: One person was sentenced life imprisonment on Friday by Additional District Judge (ADJ) of Special Court Anant Kumar Singh Mahapatra for murdering a gold merchant.

Public Prosecutor Ritabrata Chakraborty said Subham Kumar who hails from Bihar was the main accused of the case. He was awarded life imprisonment while Subrata Mali and Prashanta Sahani were sentenced 10 years of rigorous imprisonment regarding the case. Another person Dipak Das was sentenced six years of rigorous imprisonment in the same case.