Man gets life in prison for friends murder

Jalpaiguri: Rajesh Oraon (26) was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Jalpaiguri District Court on Thursday for the murder of his friend, Ganesh Oraon (25). The verdict was pronounced by Additional Fourth Court Judge Rintu Sur, who also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000, with an additional two years of rigorous imprisonment in the event of non-payment.



The murder had occurred in the Shimulguri area under the jurisdiction of the NJP Police Station, on the night of May 6, 2021. The two friends, Rajesh and Ganesh, were involved in a heated argument that escalated outside Ganesh’s residence. During the altercation, Rajesh reportedly stabbed Ganesh in the chest with a sharp weapon. Neighbors, alerted by Ganesh’s screams, rushed outside, but Rajesh fled the scene.

Despite being transported to a Siliguri hospital for treatment, Ganesh succumbed to his injuries. Before losing consciousness, he revealed the name of Rajesh as his attacker to nearby residents. Subhankar Chanda, assistant public prosecutor said: “Following the incident, Ganesh’s father, Mangal Oraon, filed a formal complaint at the NJP Police Station, prompting authorities to register a murder case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. Rajesh was subsequently arrested by police from the Milanpally outpost, where investigators recovered the weapon used in the crime.

Throughout the trial, testimony from nine witnesses was presented, leading to the judge’s decision to impose a life sentence.” Bhanusingha Sarkar, the defense lawyer and Deputy Chief of the Legal Aid Defense Council, announced plans to appeal the verdict in

the High Court.