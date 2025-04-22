Man gets death sentence for killing wife in front of child

Jalpaiguri: A Jalpaiguri court has sentenced Sujit De Bhowmik (37) to death for murdering his wife, Mitali De Bhowmik (32), in front of their young son. The verdict was announced on Monday by Judge Biplab Roy of the Third Additional District and Sessions Court, nearly two years after the incident.

The court’s decision was based on the testimony of 15 people along with the couple’s 10-year-old son, who had witnessed the crime. The incident took place on June 20, 2023, at Mitali’s paternal home in Sarkarpara under Maynaguri Police Station. Mitali and her sister had gone there for the funeral of their father. Sujit, who had joined them, allegedly got into a heated argument with Mitali after she confronted him over an extramarital affair. According to police, Sujit struck Mitali on the head and body with an axe during the argument. Their son was present at the time.

Hearing her cries, Mitali’s mother, Kalpana Sarkar and her 85-year-old grandmother, Hiranbala Sarkar, rushed to intervene and were also injured.

All three were taken to Maynaguri Rural Hospital and later shifted to Jalpaiguri Medical College. Mitali was declared dead, while the others recovered after treatment. Mitali’s sister, Chaitali Sarkar, filed a complaint at Maynaguri Police Station, leading to Sujit’s arrest on charges of murder and attempted murder. Public Prosecutor Prosenjit Dev stated: “A total of 15 witnesses, including the victim’s son, gave statements. The court viewed this as a rarest-of-rare case.

The accused not only killed his wife in front of their child but also attempted to kill two other family members. It was a deliberate act.”

Reacting to the verdict, Mitali’s mother Kalpana said: “We are satisfied with the court’s decision. Though my daughter will never return, this verdict gives peace to her soul.”