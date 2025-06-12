Man gets death penalty for rape and murder of 11-yr-old girl

Jalpaiguri: In a landmark judgment, the special POCSO Court of Jalpaiguri has awarded the death penalty to Haripada Roy for the rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl, bringing the trial to a close within two years. The verdict was pronounced by Judge Rintu Sur, making it a significant milestone in the district’s legal history. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 under Section 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for tampering with evidence.

The incident took place on September 29, 2023, in the afternoon, when the accused lured the girl who was playing with friends to his house. There, he sexually assaulted and murdered her, later disposing of her body in a river after placing it inside a sack.

After the child went missing, her family lodged a complaint at the local police station. On October 1, police recovered the body, packed in a polythene bag, floating in a nearby river. The body was sent to Jalpaiguri District Hospital, where the victim’s father identified her.

Following the recovery, the police launched an investigation. Based on substantial evidence and a confession made by the accused while in custody, Haripada Roy was arrested and charged under Sections 376A3 (rape of a child below 12), 302 (murder), and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the IPC, along with Section 6 of the POCSO Act.

Public Prosecutor Debashis Dutta informed: “The accused was the victim’s neighbour.

They shared a familiar relationship as the girl frequently visited his home to watch television. On the basis of testimonies from 16 witnesses, the court found him guilty on June 10. Finally, on Wednesday, Judge Rintu Sur delivered the sentence, awarding him capital punishment.”