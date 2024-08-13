Man gets 7-yr jail in rape case

BALURGHAT: A man accused of raping his friend’s wife was convicted and sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment by the Balurghat District Court. The verdict was delivered on Monday by Judge Sharanya Sen Prasad of the Second Court. The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 with an additional six-month imprisonment if the fine is not paid.



The incident dates back to May 3, 2014, when the accused, Sariulla Sheikh (50), a resident of Old Malda, visited his friend’s house in Balurghat. The victim’s husband, who worked with Sheikh in another state, had invited him over. The accused had lunch at the victim’s home, where his friend’s wife had prepared the meal. After the victim’s husband left the house, Sheikh allegedly assaulted and raped the woman.

Hearing her screams, neighbours rushed to the house and caught Sheikh in a compromising situation.

The neighbours reported the incident to the Balurghat Police Station, leading to Sheikh’s arrest. Despite being granted bail during the trial, Sheikh was found guilty by the court after a protracted legal battle lasting nearly a decade.

Public Prosecutor Ritabrata Chakraborty, speaking to the media in Balurghat, expressed satisfaction with the court’s decision, stating: “Justice had finally been served after a long wait.

The conviction marks the end of a 10-year ordeal for the victim and her family.”